Is the release clause preventing AmaZulu from axing Vukusic?

A release clause worth over R2 million has been a stumbling block in AmaZulu’s attempt to get rid of coach Jozef Vukusic, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Vukusic was placed on “special leave” by AmaZulu in March just before the suspension of the Absa Premiership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was replaced by Ayanda Dlamini as caretaker coach and the former Usuthu striker led the club to a shocking win against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs away at FNB Stadium.

The Slovakian-born coach has since had various meetings with the AmaZulu management over a possible settlement, but according to a source the release clause is proving to a stumbling block in the negotiations.

“The release clause states that AmaZulu must pay him six months of his salary before terminating his employment. AmaZulu are willing to pay it in instalments, but Vukusic wants the whole amount at once and that is proving to a problem for AmaZulu because it means they have to pay him over R2-million at once. The coronavirus has hit the PSL clubs hard and there’s no way that they can pay him at once, so I guess they are stuck with him for now,” said the source.

Phakaaathi contacted Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the agent that represented Vukusic when he joined AmaZulu and he revealed that he no longer represented the Slovakian.

“Vukusic betrayed me and signed with another agent. He then asked the new agent to draw up a new contract and as a result, I was not paid for my services, because the new agent represented him when the new contract was signed,” said Mulovhedzi.

“Vukusic should have been honest with me from the first place. I brought this guy back to South Africa to sign with AmaZulu, but now that he is here, he felt that he needed someone else to represent him. But it’s fine, I wish all the best,” added Mulovhedzi.

Efforts to get a comment from Vukusic proved fruitless as his phone went to voicemail.

