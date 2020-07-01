‘Unhappy’ Maluleka a great loss to Chiefs – Doctor Khumalo

The 31-year-old is on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns after signing a pre-contract with the Brazilians.

Khumalo has described the departure of Maluleka as a great loss to Chiefs.

“It is a great loss, man,” Khumalo is quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

“I’m sure both parties didn’t want to end the marriage like that, but obviously there are things that are beyond the game that maybe both parties couldn’t come to terms in terms of understanding each other.”

“It is an unfortunate situation. At the end of the day, it is all about being happy. It is all about delivering the goods for the club and you must do that with pride,” Khumalo said. “But if you are not happy, there are no ways that you are going to be able to deliver.

“George has been a wonderful boy, I worked with him when we won the league with Stuart Baxter. I had an opportunity to talk to him when he called me to wish me a happy birthday. Obviously, as his senior, I wanted to ask how he is.

“He did explain to me. Obviously I can divulge that. But the sound of his tone was low because he was not happy.” Khumalo commented.

Meanwhile, Kabelo Mahlasela and Joseph Molangoane have left Chiefs after the club decided against renewing their contracts.