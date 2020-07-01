Rulani breaks silence after Chippa exit

PSL News 1.7.2020 09:28 am

Outgoing Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena celebrated what he described as a successful loan stint with the Chilli Boys.

Mokwena joined United on a shocking loan deal from Orlando Pirates to assist the club that has lost a coach Norman Mapeza.

His tenure with the coastal club was not without controversy as he was accused of sowing divisions within the club and allegedly conducting secret training sessions during the lockdown.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach went on to thank the technical staff and players for their corporation while he was with the club.

“After six months at the helm‚ it’s with overwhelming emotion that I officially announce that I have successfully served my loan contract as coach of Chippa United and close a short yet extremely beneficial period of my coaching career‚” read a statement on Mokwena’s Twitter page.

“As we complete our contract‚ we depart with respect‚ dignity and appreciation knowing that we leave the club better than we found it.

“I want to thank the chairman‚ his family and the management for the opportunity and support.”

