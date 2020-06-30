Chiefs decide against renewing Mahlasela and Molangoane’s contracts

The duo’s contracts with Amakhosi came to an end today (Tuesday), with Chiefs opting against exercising their option to renew either.

READ: Mahlasela wants to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Mahlasela joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in January 2018.

After struggling to cement his place in the Amakhosi’s starting line-up, he was sent on loan to Polokwane City in January 2019, to regain his form.

The dribbling wizard did well at Rise and Shine prior to the league being suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, and there were reports that Chiefs would keep him.

As reported earlier, Mahlasela was also keen to return to Chiefs to show his worth, but that would not be happening now.

Molangoane, meanwhile, joined Amakhosi from Chippa United in 2016.

The midfielder’s stay at Chiefs was hampered by injuries and as a result he also failed to cement his place in Ernst Middendorp’s side.

Player Updates Kabelo Mahlasela has left the Club as his contract was not renewed. We wish him all the best at Polokwane City FC and going forward. Thank you ❤✌????#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TF4aV5al4J — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 30, 2020

Player Updates Joseph Molangoane’s contract has expired and it has not been renewed. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Thank you for your contribution.❤✌????#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IWhZN7oHTs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 30, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.