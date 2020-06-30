PSL News 30.6.2020 04:45 pm

Chiefs decide against renewing Mahlasela and Molangoane’s contracts

Khaya Ndubane
Kabelo Mahlasela (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kabelo Mahlasela has left Kaizer Chiefs after the club decided against renewing his contract.

The duo’s contracts with Amakhosi came to an end today (Tuesday), with Chiefs opting against exercising their option to renew either.

READ: Mahlasela wants to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Mahlasela joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in January 2018.

After struggling to cement his place in the Amakhosi’s starting line-up, he was sent on loan to Polokwane City in January 2019, to regain his form.

The dribbling wizard did well at Rise and Shine prior to the league being suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, and there were reports that Chiefs would keep him.

As reported earlier, Mahlasela was also keen to return to Chiefs to show his worth, but that would not be happening now.

Molangoane, meanwhile, joined Amakhosi from Chippa United in 2016.

The midfielder’s stay at Chiefs was hampered by injuries and as a result he also failed to cement his place in Ernst Middendorp’s side.

