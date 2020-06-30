Bad attitude detrimental to player development -Chiefs coach

Zwane says society can help in this situation by providing good role models from whom the youngsters can learn and sip motivation.

“The biggest problem I am addressing with the players is attitudes. Some lack the desire to do well. I think one of the problems is the lack of good role models in our society. (But) We are here to help them and share our experiences,” Zwane told the club’s website.

“10111” as Zwane was known in his playing days with Amakhosi, says they are trying to instill values of cleanliness, personal care, and respect in the young players.

“We are strict on finer details like punctuality… Our players know very well that they represent a big brand in Kaizer Chiefs. They are aware that we do not compromise on personal qualities such as neatness. And more fundamental to our teachings is the value of respect,” he said.

With lockdown forcing the club to shut down their academy activities, Zwane said the main worry was that the players were not compliant with the regulations.

“The challenge we have in the development right now is that we are not in control of the situation because of the lockdown. It is difficult to ascertain if the players are complying with the rules and regulations, which is our biggest fear now.

“We hope the youngsters know the importance of staying at home and following the rules. We gave all the players a training program. We hope that when we resume training, everyone will be on the same level of fitness.”

