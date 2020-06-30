Gould and Stellies part ways

There had already been some rumours regarding the 37-year-old’s future with the club.

Gould had been part of Steven Barker’s side at the beginning of the season but struggled for game time before the COVID-19 lockdown. .

“SFC would like to take this opportunity to thank Morgan Gould for his phenomenal service to the club, on and off the pitch. His leadership and guidance in the locker room will surely be missed by all of us at the club,” said Stellies on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Stellies seem to be rebuilding their team and a number of players are expected to still be released by the club before the start of the new season. The club has already lost their star striker Iqraam Rayners, who has been snapped up by SuperSport United, though he will only be able to play for Matsatsantsa from next season.

