Williams not fazed by possible fixture congestion

SuperSport United's newly appointed captain, Ronwen Williams is not fazed by the likely possibility of a congested fixture list when the Absa Premiership eventually returns after the protracted halt due to the nationwide lockdown.

Williams said Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s experience in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup where they succumbed in the final against Congolese side TP Mazembe, will go a long way in helping United manage the number of games that are expected to come like a flood week-in and week-out as sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has given PSL teams the green-light to start training again.

“If we were to play every day, the guys would probably prefer that,” Williams told Phakaaathi.

“You sometimes hear a lot of coaches complaining but they know deep down that they would rather play each and every day because that is what we live for, we want to play those games,” the United goalie explained.

Williams continued: “The time we were playing in the Confederation Cup, we enjoyed playing on Wednesday and Saturday, Tuesday and on the weekend again, and the travelling will also help because we are used to travelling a lot and still perform on the pitch. That is why we want to be professionals because we live for this. It comes with a lot of sacrifices and discipline as well, you can’t be going out for no reason, you can’t walk around in the malls, you need to stay at home and rest.”

Before the season was suspended, SuperSport were third on the log behind defending champions and cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns together with title hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs.

Williams is excited about the possibility of finishing in the top three as that would book them a place in the Confed’ Cup.

“Once the season resumes, I’m sure we are going to be playing Wednesday and Saturday and that is what we enjoy. The less training you do, the better because we just want to play more games and challenge other teams and see how far we can go on the log.”

