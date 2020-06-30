local soccer 30.6.2020 01:09 pm

Former Kaizer Chiefs player planning PSL comeback

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bhongolwethu Jayiya. Pic: Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bhongolwethu Jayiya is said to be planning to make a comeback to the elite league next season.

A source close to the player has claimed that after the disappointing spell at Amakhosi, the 30-year-old decided to take some time off.

“He was really disappointed by how things turned out for him at Chiefs. Having to train with the juniors in his last days here really upset him but he is the type who try to take it on the chin and move on. He was left doubting his abilities.

“He had always wanted to play for the club and had hoped to end his career there so he could be the club’s legend. But now e s over that and wants to return. He had been speaking to some clubs before the Coronavirus outbreak and we will see wat happens when clubs open again” said the source.

Jayiya made just 20 league and cup appearances for Chiefs over two seasons, failing to score a single goal.

 

