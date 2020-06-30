Ntshangase given last chance to prove himself at Chiefs

The contract extension of Siphelele Ntshangase at Kaizer Chiefs is all about the player having to prove himself following a disappointing spell with the club with the midfielder having spent most of the time on the bench. READ: Ntshangase and Zulu extend Chiefs stay

The midfielder was given a one-year extension to stay at the club despite lack of game time.

Ntshangase signed with Amakhosi in 2018 from Baroka FC with so many expectations, having done well at Bakgaga as well as at Black Leopards.

But, the KwaZulu-Natal born player never managed to make himself a regular at the Naturena based outfit. According to a source, Ntshangase has been given one more chance to prove himself at Amakhosi.

“Many people thought he would be out of the team, that’s not a secret. We can’t even hide away from that he hasn’t done anything at the club. His quality is well known and that’s the main reason why the management decided to give him one more chance,” said a source at the club.

“He has been given a golden opportunity and he has to use it wisely. I’m hoping for the best for him because I also believe that there is a lot he has to offer at the club.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.