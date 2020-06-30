PSL News 30.6.2020 01:09 pm

How Chiefs hope to sign some Wits players despite Fifa ban

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thababng Monare of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs are trying hard to pursue some of the Bidvest Wits players despite the Fifa ban.

Amakhosi are unable to sign any new players in the upcoming transfer window after their appeal date with the Court of Arbitration for Sport was set for 8-9 September.

Chiefs were banned for banned from signing new players for two transfer windows after they were found guilty of signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018. They have since appealed the ban.

According to a source, Amakhosi are hoping that their targets will leave Wits for free when the PSL status deal go through.

Wits are in the process of selling their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“Chiefs want Sifiso Hlanti, Thabang Monare and Zitha Macheke from Wits, but they can’t buy them because they’re banned by Fifa. So now they are hoping that these players will be released at the end of the season when the status deal goes through. Chiefs will then snapped them up for free,” said the source.

“However, the whole process depends on Chiefs’ request for the suspension of their ban until September when their appeal is heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sports,” added the source.

Chiefs are said to have submitted a request to Fifa and CAS for the suspension of their ban until September when their appeal will then be heard.

