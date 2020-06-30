PSL meet to finalise restart plans

Both the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship have been postponed since mid-March, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with players only allowed to train at home.
Government, however, has now approved a joint South African Football Association and PSL plan for a return to play, starting with the resumption of training. If all goes to plan the league is expected to resume in August.
“This morning, the PSL Board of Governors will hold a virtual meeting,” confirmed PSL spokesperson Lux September on Tuesday.
“In attendance will be all the 32 member clubs of the PSL … the BOG will be deliberating on a number of issues including: work of the (Safa and PSL) Task Force and Executive Committee and the return to training/to play document as tabled by the Minister (of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa) on June 24, 2020.
“We are almost there. Thank you.”
The league could also announce on Tuesday the venue for the return to live action, with the decision taken to play all remaining games in one or two regions, in an attempt to keep the coronavirus contained.
