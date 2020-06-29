PSL News 29.6.2020 05:36 pm

Ntshangase and Zulu extend Chiefs stay

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have moved to retain the services of midfielders, Siphelele Ntshangase and Philani Zulu, as well as goalkeeper, Brylon Petersen.

The trio of Siphelele Ntshangase and Philani Zulu, and Brylon Petersen have committed themselves to the Naturena-based side for a further year.

READ: Mahlasela wants to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Ntshangase and Zulu’s stays at Amakhosi were said to be nearing an end as they had failed to make the grade under Ernst Middendorp. But yesterday the club announced they had extended their contracts by a year.

Ntshangase expressed his excitement at being afforded another chance to try and make an impression at Naturena.

“Foremost, I am emotional about it. I want to thank the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) for this opportunity. I want to thank everyone involved in seeing that I can still contribute to this immense institution,” said Ntshangase as quoted by the club.

Zulu promised to work even harder after he was also given a second chance at the club he joined from Maritzburg United three years ago.

“I feel happy and grateful. All I can do to show gratitude and appreciation is to continue working to the best of my ability. I want to give back to the club,” he said.

Amakhosi are however yet to disclose how they will handle the issue of influential midfielder, George Maluleka who had signed with Mamelodi Sundowns and was expected to start in Chloorkop in July.

