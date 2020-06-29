Reported Pirates target Xulu leaves Maritzburg

Xulu’s contract with the Blue Hearts was set to expire on Tuesday and as reported earlier, Maritzburg wanted to keep the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender until the end the suspended season.

The former FC Rostov has now decided not to continue his journey with Maritzburg.

Xulu confirmed his departure from the Blue Hearts on Twitter on Monday.

“Amazing journey it was. Thank you,” read a short tweet from the Bafana Bafana defender.

Xulu is said to have attracted interest from the PSL ‘Big Three’ including his former clubs Chiefs and Sundowns as well Orlando Pirates.

For now, it is still anyone’s guess as to where Xulu will play his football next season.

