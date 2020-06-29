PSL News 29.6.2020 03:07 pm

Reported Pirates target Xulu leaves Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Siyanda Xulu has decided against renewing his contract with Maritzburg United and is now in the market for a new club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Xulu’s contract with the Blue Hearts was set to expire on Tuesday and as reported earlier, Maritzburg wanted to keep the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender until the end the suspended season.

The former FC Rostov has now decided not to continue his journey with Maritzburg.

Xulu confirmed his departure from the Blue Hearts on Twitter on Monday.

“Amazing journey it was. Thank you,” read a short tweet from the Bafana Bafana defender.

Xulu is said to have attracted interest from the PSL ‘Big Three’ including his former clubs Chiefs and Sundowns as well Orlando Pirates.

For now, it is still anyone’s guess as to where Xulu will play his football next season.

