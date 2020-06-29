PSL may split teams into two provinces when league resumes

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is deliberating on whether to split teams according to their divisions into two provinces or use one region for all the 32 teams.

The league is set to resume towards the end of July after they were given the go-ahead by the government last week.

Teams will, however, find out on Tuesday after the PSL’s board meeting on when they can start training in preparation for the resumption.

A report carried by the Sunday Times at the weekend quoted a PSL insider saying an idea to have Absa Premiership clubs in one province and the GladAfrica Championship sides in another is one of the considerations on the table.

While the PSL had suggested Gauteng or the North West as the region where they would host the camps for the games, KwaZulu-Natal has also come into the picture as possible hosts.

“We are looking at the best options for us but there has been a lot of interest [from provinces]. We have two leagues, maybe the same province or two different provinces will host the games. KZN is not the only option because others have also approached us,” the source was quoted as saying.

