29.6.2020 11:47 am

Onyango: The PSL season should have restarted long ago

Phakaaathi Reporter
Denis Onyango. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is happy that the 2019/20 Premiership season will be completed.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture announced last week Wednesday that it had approved the Premier Soccer League’s plans for the completion of the 2019/20 season.

The PSL, however, is yet to announce the resumption date so that Safa could communicate it to Caf and Fifa for action to begin.

Onyango is just happy that the restart was given a go-ahead by the South African government.

“We are still waiting for an official letter from the PSL to start training even though the minister of sports allowed us to start,” Onyango is quoted as saying by The Monitor.

“So we are still home but at least now we know we can play again. I think they (PSL) just need to supervise the training grounds first and see if it’s safe and then allow us to start.”

Onyango added that he had expected the league to restart earlier.

“I actually thought it would have started long before this because we were given a green light when we started level three of the lockdown,” he explained.

“But with contact sports, you need to check first the safety of the players before you restart.

“Also, looking at how the numbers (for coronavirus cases) were growing, it made the process difficult. But at last, here we are.

“We are hoping to start training by Monday but I think we have to go back for a second testing before that.”

Before the season was suspended in mid-March, Kaizer Chiefs were leading second-placed Sundowns by four points, but the Brazilians had a game in hand.

