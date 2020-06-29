Mahlasela wants to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

The midfielder spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Polokwane City where he was able to regain his form prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mahlasela’s current deal with Chiefs is set to expire on Tuesday, but Amakhosi have an option to renew it, which they are yet to exercise.

Mahlasela has admitted that he will be disappointed if Chiefs don’t renew his contract, but added that he will accept their decision and move on.

“It is true that my contract is up for renewal,” Mahlasela told IOL Sport.

“Chiefs have an option, but I haven’t heard anything until now. It’s been difficult to engage with the club because of this Covid-19 (pandemic).

“We were all focused on whether the (Absa Premiership) league will end or not. We didn’t know what will happen. Even now, we’re still not sure. Once football returns, then we can find a solution going forward,” he added.

“I’ll be lying if I say I don’t want to play for Kaizer Chiefs anymore,” Mahlasela said. “But this is football and this is life.

“Sometimes we don’t get all the things we want. At times you have to move and try and move out of any situation you are facing. If it happens that I go back to Chiefs, only God knows, I’ll really appreciate that. If it doesn’t, I have to move on and focus on my next move.

“What I love the most is playing football,” he added.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Polokwane City are said to be keen to keep Mahlasela on a permanent basis.

