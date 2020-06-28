Ex-Pirates defender Netshiozwi’s advice to Wits players

With Wits in the process of selling their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), many Wits players are looking for new clubs.

Clever Boys captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are said to be joining Orlando Pirates, while Ricardo Goss, Hashim Domingo and Gift Motupa are believed to be going to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Thabang Monare have been identified as possible targets for Kaizer Chiefs.

Netshiozwi has advised the Wits players not to rush into signing contracts with new clubs.

“Bidvest Wits players’ situation is sad. I know it very well. Not all the players will get new clubs, even if they get new clubs, they will not get the same money they used to get at Wits,” Netshiozwi told Isolezwe.

“The players cannot all get new clubs as soon as possible and they must be patient and not put themselves under pressure because they might make bad decisions.

“If they get new contracts or offers, they must be careful not to be exploited when it comes to contracts.”

