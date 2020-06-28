PSL News 28.6.2020 12:37 pm

Chiefs to decide on Sundowns-bound Maluleka soon

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs to decide on Sundowns-bound Maluleka soon

George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says the club will decide before end of the week on the future of outgoing midfielder George Maluleka.

Maluleka, who has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, will see his contract with Amakhosi expire at the end of this month.

READ: Chiefs duo test positive for Covid-19

However, with the 2019/20 season yet to be completed, it’s not clear if the midfielder will remain with Chiefs until it is completed.

Speaking to Sun Sport, Motaung didn’t want to comment whether they will keep Maluleka until this suspended season is completed, or until end of the month when his contract is due to expire.

“This week, it might be on Thursday. We’ll make an announcement to address the issue,” Motaung is quoted as saying by Sun Sport.

“I don’t want to go into details but the club will issue a statement, like we normally do when it comes to player movements.”

Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chiefs were leading second-placed Sundowns by four points, but the Brazilians have a game in hand over Amakhosi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns’ Vilakazi wants to ‘smell the grass again’ 27.6.2020
It is a player’s choice to have COVID-19 status revealed or not – Safa doctor 26.6.2020
Government gives green light for PSL return 24.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Zimbabwe: On the edge again?

Infection Updates Saturday’s Covid-19 cases surge to record 7,210

Covid-19 775 schools hit by Covid-19 across SA

Covid-19 Surge in Covid-19 cases expected, says Gauteng health dept

Courts AfriForum sue Lesufi for defamation over ‘assassination’ claims


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 