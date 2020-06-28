Chiefs to decide on Sundowns-bound Maluleka soon

Maluleka, who has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, will see his contract with Amakhosi expire at the end of this month.

However, with the 2019/20 season yet to be completed, it’s not clear if the midfielder will remain with Chiefs until it is completed.

Speaking to Sun Sport, Motaung didn’t want to comment whether they will keep Maluleka until this suspended season is completed, or until end of the month when his contract is due to expire.

“This week, it might be on Thursday. We’ll make an announcement to address the issue,” Motaung is quoted as saying by Sun Sport.

“I don’t want to go into details but the club will issue a statement, like we normally do when it comes to player movements.”

Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chiefs were leading second-placed Sundowns by four points, but the Brazilians have a game in hand over Amakhosi.

