Maritzburg willing to sell Pirates, Sundowns targets

Richard Ofori Goalkeeper with Rushine De Reuck of Maritzburg United (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has admitted that the club is willing to listen to right offers for their top players.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck have been linked with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think the important thing is that there must be a willing buyer and a willing seller,” Kadodia told journalists during a virtual media conference.

“We would love to keep players happy in the team, look at their future. But if any offers would improve their future, then we can certainly look at it.”

Maritzburg have already decided against keeping Jeremy Brockie, who was on loan from Sundowns.

“What is key for us is that we will know the future of our training plan and the league commencing, hopefully, in the next three to four weeks. Everything has its own risks at the moment, and you have to understand that if the league does not kick-off on schedule to complete the season then it’s a financial risk we are taking. In the next day or two we will know when we will complete the balance of the season and then we can make announcements,” said Kadodia when asked about the June 30 contract saga.

