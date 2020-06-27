Sundowns’ Vilakazi wants to ‘smell the grass again’

The department of sports and recreation, through its minister, Nathi Mthethwa, said footballers can start training and it would be left to the Premier Soccer League to declare a date for fixture resumption.

READ: Government gives green light for PSL return

“There’s a positive side and the negative side of the break. The negative being that it has gone on beyond what we anticipated and led to a bit of frustration. We thought by now we would be back doing what we do best, which is playing football. We thought things would get back to normal in terms of it being okay for us to go back, does it make sense and given the medical green-light,” Vilakazi told his club’s website.

“I want to smell the grass again, get the feel of the ball on my boots, wear the training kit and going for it again and hearing the coach give us that pep-talk again, that we are back. Those are the things that I am looking forward to and to see how we go about the remaining games and the Nedbank Cup, that’s exciting,” he added.

This season the midfield wizard has banged in 10 goals and gone one better in the number of assists provided. He attributes his stellar performance this season to being injury-free.

“I have been blessed by not being injured this season and that was the setback previously. I am grateful for being injury-free, and when that happens the coaches will give you the opportunity, and I think I have done the job the best way I can. My priority has been to do my best to help the team. That’s my motto this season. I believe I can get better once we resume football because Sundowns is a team determined to get more trophies,” said Vilakazi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.