Pirates target set to stay with Maritzburg…for now

Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Xulu’s contract with the Blue Hearts is set to expire at the end of this month.

Siyanda Xulu’s agent Paul Mitchell has revealed that the Bafana Bafana defender will complete the season with Maritzburg United when it resumes having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell says Xulu has agreed to complete the current season with Maritzburg.

“Siyanda will stay on at Maritzburg and complete the season and that is the agreement,” Mitchell told Daily Sun.

Xulu, who has made just 12 appearances in the league for Maritzburg, has been linked with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Maritzburg, could well keep the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender beyond the current campaign by extending his deal, with Mitchell confirming talks between him and the club.

“At the moment, Siyanda is out of contract at the end of the season and he’s staying for now to complete the season,” commented Mitchell.

“We will obviously look at the situation. But Maritzburg have always shown an intention of keeping him, and we’ve been talking to them.

“At the moment, his concentration is to finish the season. He’s finishing the season with Maritzburg and then we’ll sit down with Maritzburg to discuss the way forward.”

Xulu joined the Blue Hearts at the beginning of the 2017/18 season on a three-year contract, following his release from Chiefs.

