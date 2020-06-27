PSL News 27.6.2020 08:35 am

Covid-19 tests are costly to clubs – Kadodia

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Farook Kadodia. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United chairman, Farook Kadodia has revealed that the Covid-19 testing and the sanitisation that clubs are required to do is an expensive exercise.

Kadodia estimated that the testing alone comes in at around R40 0000 per session. Clubs are advised to do the tests at least once a week once they have resumed training.

“Unfortunately everything comes at a cost,” said Kadodia this week. “The sanitisation process: training fields, stadium, change rooms, and all such things…

“The testing as well. If you take 40 people for a test, it will be between R35 0000 and R40 000. We will have to the tests again before we start getting ready for the new season.

“Unfortunately the league (PSL) will not carry those costs the clubs have to fork out for them. The most important thing however is we are to resume (the season), is to follow all the protocols to make sure that all health requirements are taken care of,” he added.

Kadodia said he was confident the league will resume in about four weeks as most clubs had already done the testing and other protocols required.

“I’m quite confident that that football business will open up although we are facing a virus that is at its peak. We believe the league will resume in about three or four weeks and as Maritzburg United we are ready,” he said.

