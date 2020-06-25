PSL News 25.6.2020 04:29 pm

SuperSport snap up Stellenbosch star

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport snap up Stellenbosch star

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC celebrates his opening goal during the National First Division 2018/19 game between Stellenbosch FC and Ajax Cape Town at Idas Valley Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Last season’s second division top goalscorer has secured a move to the Pretoria-based club.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has confirmed that his club will be without the services of star striker Iqraam Rayners next season, as he has agreed to join SuperSport.

Rayners’ contract with Stellies is set to expire at the end of June and he has already signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa.

“Rayners will be joining SuperSport at the end of June,” Barker told DailySun.

“This was the decision made by the club that his contract is ending this month and he becomes a SuperSport player on 1 July.

“He’s done well for the club, and we are very grateful for his services. He’s now got a new chapter [of his career] to look forward to. It is with our blessings that he joins SuperSport.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stellenbosch dismiss Gavin Hunt link 15.6.2020
Barker shows interest in out-of-favour SuperSport forward 28.5.2020
Stellenbosch defender speaks on Chiefs link 28.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Not much scientific merit in banning smoking, says top scientist

Education SA failed its pupils during pandemic – UN report

Government ‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie

Covid-19 Lockdown’s limitation of rights mustn’t become new norm, warn academics

Courts SANDF soldiers who went AWOL in Cuba get fired… again


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 