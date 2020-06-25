SuperSport snap up Stellenbosch star

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has confirmed that his club will be without the services of star striker Iqraam Rayners next season, as he has agreed to join SuperSport.

Rayners’ contract with Stellies is set to expire at the end of June and he has already signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa.

“Rayners will be joining SuperSport at the end of June,” Barker told DailySun.

“This was the decision made by the club that his contract is ending this month and he becomes a SuperSport player on 1 July.

“He’s done well for the club, and we are very grateful for his services. He’s now got a new chapter [of his career] to look forward to. It is with our blessings that he joins SuperSport.”

