We could’ve given Dean a proper sendoff – Kekana

Furman opted against extending his contract after serving United for five seasons and has already left for England where he is expected to further his career. Kekana described the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s exit from Matsatsantsa A Pitori as a “big blow”.

“The sad part about it is that he did so much for the team, he has been a role model for all of us and it would have been fitting for us to give him a proper send-off but we must make do with what we have. We wish him well for his future and I hope that everything works well for him. He made his decision by considering his family and we must respect that,” said Kekana.

“It is a big blow, Dean is a great leader on and off the field, he is always first in everything so it is going to be a big loss in the dressing room. He always had this thing to get the guys going when things were down and he would humble us when he thinks we are getting over our heads,” he added, as he marks a decade at United where he has been playing as a regular under head coach Kaitano Tembo in the past two seasons.

“When I first started at SuperSport, coach Kaitano was there as an assistant to coach Gavin Hunt, so we have come a long way. He understands me as a person, not only as a player and I try to give him everything every time he gives me a chance to play and I am very grateful for that.

Kekana added: “SuperSport has made me grow as a player and as a person and I am forever grateful. The ultimate goal is to play for Bafana, it has always been a dream of mine to represent my country but one needs to work hard for it, I have to be consistent and just always hope for the best.”

