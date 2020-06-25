PSL News 25.6.2020 11:35 am

Bafana legend set for Safa exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana legend set for Safa exit

Neil Tovey (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana legend Neil Tovey and the South African Football Association (Safa) are set to part ways at the end of June when his contract expires.

Safa communications director Dominic Chimhavi confirmed Tovey’s contract will not be renewed once it expires due to the health issues he has experienced during in tenure with the football body. The former Kaizer Chiefs captain suffered a heart attack a year ago.

According to reports, the Safa technical director wasn’t happy with the package offered to him by Safa and he doesn’t believe the football body will finance his project to develop players effectively moving forward.

“Neil’s contract came to an end. That is the issue‚” Chimhavi told TimesLIVE.

“The main reason actually why Neil Tovey’s contract was not renewed was the fact that he has gone through huge health issues.

“He had two scares during his tenure. And it was one of the considerations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zungu confirms Domingo’s move to Sundowns 24.6.2020
Three TS Galaxy players test positive for Covid-19 24.6.2020
SAFA sack two vice-presidents 21.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Not much scientific merit in banning smoking, says top scientist

Education SA failed its pupils during pandemic – UN report

Government ‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie

Covid-19 Lockdown’s limitation of rights mustn’t become new norm, warn academics

Courts SANDF soldiers who went AWOL in Cuba get fired… again


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 