Bafana legend set for Safa exit

Safa communications director Dominic Chimhavi confirmed Tovey’s contract will not be renewed once it expires due to the health issues he has experienced during in tenure with the football body. The former Kaizer Chiefs captain suffered a heart attack a year ago.
According to reports, the Safa technical director wasn’t happy with the package offered to him by Safa and he doesn’t believe the football body will finance his project to develop players effectively moving forward.
“Neil’s contract came to an end. That is the issue‚” Chimhavi told TimesLIVE.
“The main reason actually why Neil Tovey’s contract was not renewed was the fact that he has gone through huge health issues.
“He had two scares during his tenure. And it was one of the considerations.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.