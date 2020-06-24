Mokwena set for Pirates return after Chippa exit

Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys from Pirates in March to help the coastal club until the end of the season after the departure of Norman Mapeza.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was expected to stay with United until the end of the season, but the club has since decided to part ways with him.

Several media reports suggested the coach brought division within the United camp and left management with no choice but to show him the door.

United’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzizi says the club released the coach because they were not sure when the league will resume.

“In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything, including the announcement by the sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa], we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play,” Mzizi told The Herald.

“His (Mokwena’s) representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future, we needed to let them know.

“So, we let them know about our decision to allow the coach to return home to Orlando Pirates,” Mzizi confirmed.

