A look at stars set to leave the cushy Sundowns bench

While it could be considered an extreme sport to predict the line-up of any coach, particularly Pitso Mosimane’s, it is worth taking a predictive look at who is likely to feature for the Brazilians and who is not.  

The club may not have made an official announcement, but all indications are that Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa and Ricardo Goss will definitely don the colours of Masandawana next season. Those players, alongside Grant Margeman, are surely under no illusion that they will walk into Mosimane’s team, as that is hardly the case seeing that players like Aubrey Ngoma, Ali Meza and Sammy Seabi are still knocking on the door. These players might not feature at all for Downs seeing how small a role they played since their arrival at Chloorkop. Mosimane usually plays with a false striker, or a...

