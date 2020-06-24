Zungu confirms Domingo’s move to Sundowns

The midfielder was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns after the sale of Bidvest Wits to Limpopo outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC was confirmed by the Johannesburg club.

Domingo’s former teammate Zungu took to Twitter to congratulate the player for completing his move to the defending Absa Premiership champions. Sundowns are interested in signing two more Wits stars at the end of the season.

The Clever Boys’ top-earning players have attracted interest from several PSL sides with some reportedly signing pre-contract before Wits is officially handed over to TTM boss Masala Mulaudzi.

“Congratulations to my young bro Haashim Domingo I know you gonna kill it Sundowns,” read Zungu’s tweet.

Congratulations to my young bro @haashimdomingo I know you gonna Kill it @Masandawana ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/L02oYG1827 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) June 24, 2020

