PSL News 24.6.2020 02:13 pm

Zungu confirms Domingo’s move to Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rushing de Reuck of Maritzburg United challenges Haashim Domingo of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has revealed Haashim Domingo’s next move following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns after the sale of Bidvest Wits to Limpopo outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC was confirmed by the Johannesburg club.

Domingo’s former teammate Zungu took to Twitter to congratulate the player for completing his move to the defending Absa Premiership champions. Sundowns are interested in signing two more Wits stars at the end of the season.

The Clever Boys’ top-earning players have attracted interest from several PSL sides with some reportedly signing pre-contract before Wits is officially handed over to TTM boss Masala Mulaudzi.

“Congratulations to my young bro Haashim Domingo I know you gonna kill it Sundowns,” read Zungu’s tweet.

