Sundowns ladies coach says it wasn’t easy winning the League 

Looking at the stats, many might assume that Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC walked all over their opponents on their way to being crowned champions of the inaugural Safa National Women’s League Champions. 

With a total of 21 wins from as many games and a massive 82 goals scored with only 12 conceded, it does look like it was easy for them – as the club went on to register 63 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Tshwane University of Technology ladies FC who finished on 54.

However, the Downs Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala disagrees.

“Honestly it may look easy but it wasn’t easy at all. I believe a good and thorough preparation we had prior to the season played a huge role in making things easier for us. We started preparing in February and our league only started in August that really gave us a clear understanding of what to expect,” said Tshabalala.

“Look there were games where we were trailing 2-0 at half time and we managed to come back and win 3-2. We played a team lying bottom of the league and only managed to beat them 1-0. That tells a different story about the league itself. The players dug deep to make it look easier.”

