Sundowns ladies coach says it wasn’t easy winning the League 

With a total of 21 wins from as many games and a massive 82 goals scored with only 12 conceded, it does look like it was easy for them – as the club went on to register 63 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Tshwane University of Technology ladies FC who finished on 54.

However, the Downs Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala disagrees.

“Honestly it may look easy but it wasn’t easy at all. I believe a good and thorough preparation we had prior to the season played a huge role in making things easier for us. We started preparing in February and our league only started in August that really gave us a clear understanding of what to expect,” said Tshabalala.

“Look there were games where we were trailing 2-0 at half time and we managed to come back and win 3-2. We played a team lying bottom of the league and only managed to beat them 1-0. That tells a different story about the league itself. The players dug deep to make it look easier.”

