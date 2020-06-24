Banyana star juggles football and books

A qualified diagnostic radiographer and currently busy with her honours degree in Biokinetics.

The midfielder says it’s important for her to be ready for the day she hangs up her boots.

“I know there will come a stage when I won’t be able to play professional football,” Biyana told University Sports South Africa website.

“I need to have something to fall back on. Injuries occur sometimes and I should be ready if something like that happens. Not only will education help me in the future, but I can also apply the knowledge I gain while playing soccer – aspects such as injury prevention, rehabilitation, sport psychology among others.”

The 25-year old adds that the national lockdown has helped her to focus on her studies. And even though she has thought about quitting, her objective is to finish her degree this year.

“I am doing my honours degree in Biokinetics. It is very challenging but I have this time now, without football. We have been doing online learning from the second week of lockdown in April. [The university] has been giving us a lot of tests, assignments and presentations, and I will be writing exams soon,” she continued.

“Sometimes, I feel like quitting but I have one goal; to finish this year even if it means crawling to the finish line.”

Biyana was part of the South African national women’s team that represented the country at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

