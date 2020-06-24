Government gives green light for PSL return

“The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the Level 3 risk strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement from the ministry.

“The plans have further been subject to analysis by Health authorities, the NCID (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances exceed the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a Biologically Safe Environment.”

The PSL must now decide when their 2019/20 season can resume, with teams needing enough time for training to get themselves match-fit ahead of finishing off the campaign.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had already said that training could resume under Level 3, but this now officially gives the PSL position to re-start their season, though several PSL players have this week tested positive for Covid-19, as testing of all players and staff has started across the league.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently top of the Absa Premiership, while the Nedbank Cup is at its semifinal stage.

