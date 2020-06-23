Chiefs duo test positive for Covid-19

Amakhosi confirmed on their official website that two of their players’ test results came back positive, after 70 members of their staff were tested before being allowed to return to their camp in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.

The statement from Chiefs says the players will be cared for by the club’s medical team.

“Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory,” read a statement from the club.

“All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other.

“The affected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to re-join the team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.