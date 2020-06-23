Five best keepers in the PSL this season

Ederson Moraes has received so much praise for his style of goalkeeping for Manchester City with some pundits boldly stating that he is a model modern goalie.

His ability to start play from the back makes him an asset in the team and one pundit even said he was like an extra player for City – in other words, he is two players in one.

Locally, we may not have – maybe with the exception of Itumeleng Khune – any keeper who has the same ability as Moraes but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some of the best in the game. I will look at five who I believe have been the best so far this season in the Absa Premiership.

5. Daniel Akpeyi – Kaizer Chiefs

The Nigerian came under some disapproval from the Amakhosi faithful with some feeling he was not the right man for the club. But he has managed to silence his critics with some stirring performances in Itumeleng Khune’s absence. In fact, he is the first keeper who has managed to keep Khune on the bench.

4. Ronwen Williams – SuperSport United

Williams has been consistent for Matsatsantsa over the past few years. He is growing with each season and proves with each game that he really is a great keeper. He is also slowly making the Bafana Bafana No.1 position his own.

3. Denis Onyango – Mamelodi Sundowns

He has also been consistent for Masandawana and the Uganda national team. He was voted the best in Africa a few years ago and still plays like it is his first game whenever on the field.

2. Siyabonga Mbatha – AmaZulu FC

Had it not been for Mbatha’s heroics in goals, Usuthu would be in bigger trouble. Mbatha has on so many occasions been the difference between AmaZulu and some heavy defeats. It was surprising that he was left out of the recent Bafana squad.

1. Richard Ofori

His big frame makes him very imposing and his attitude towards the game has made him the best we have in our league this season. The 26-year-old has been consistent for the Blue Hearts since he came and that is why he has attracted the interest of some of the bigger clubs.

