PSL News 23.6.2020 03:25 pm

Kekana congratulates Sundowns ladies team 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Kekana congratulates Sundowns ladies team 

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says the team is inspired by their ladies’ team after they were declared champions of the inaugural Safa National Women’s League. 

The Sundowns ladies were officially declared champions following a Safa NEC meeting this past weekend.

The Masandawana women’s team have won all of their 21 League matches played before the national lockdown which saw football activities and all sports suspended in the country.

In the process, Sundowns managed to collect 63 points, nine points ahead of second-placed TUT Ladies FC with less than five games remaining to the end of the season.

“Congrats to @SundownsLadies for winning the @SNWL5????????????????????. We are proud of and inspired by the team. #theskyisthelimit #yellowfamily,” Kekana tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kekana and his teammates are certainly eager for the resumption of the PSL.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges are chasing the PSL title with the team occupying a second place on the log with 44 points – four points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs who are on 48 with not more than ten games left to the end of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far 23.6.2020
What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday? 22.6.2020
Sundowns close in on Wits goalkeeper Goss – reports 16.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 