Kekana congratulates Sundowns ladies team 

The Sundowns ladies were officially declared champions following a Safa NEC meeting this past weekend.

The Masandawana women’s team have won all of their 21 League matches played before the national lockdown which saw football activities and all sports suspended in the country.

In the process, Sundowns managed to collect 63 points, nine points ahead of second-placed TUT Ladies FC with less than five games remaining to the end of the season.

“Congrats to @SundownsLadies for winning the @SNWL5????????????????????. We are proud of and inspired by the team. #theskyisthelimit #yellowfamily,” Kekana tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kekana and his teammates are certainly eager for the resumption of the PSL.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges are chasing the PSL title with the team occupying a second place on the log with 44 points – four points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs who are on 48 with not more than ten games left to the end of the season.

