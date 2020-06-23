 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Does Wits sale reduce PSL administrators to rubber stampers?

local soccer 1 min ago

The way the sale of Bidvest Wits was handled leaves a lot to be desired regarding how our football administrators do things properly and professionally. There were a lot of things that don’t sit well with me.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
23 Jun 2020
02:42:57 PM
PREMIUM!
Does Wits sale reduce PSL administrators to rubber stampers?

Sifiso Hlanti and Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits at training at Sturrock Park. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

I must clearly state that I have no qualms about Wits being sold and I am happy to have new people in our football but their introduction has been worrisome. But it would be unfair to expect the people from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to shoulder any of the blame for the mess that the sale became. It was whoever handled it for Wits that failed to do things in a respectable and professional manner. Yes, Tshakhuma people did make it difficult when they made public pronouncements on the impending sale, but it was just the excitement on their side. It...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘Tyson’ to Pirates almost a done deal 23.6.2020
TTM owner details intricacies of Bidvest Wits ‘sale’ 23.6.2020
Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far 23.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved

Breaking News Court orders ‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley to hand over R232m in assets


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.