‘Tyson’ to Pirates almost a done deal

Hlatshwayo has been a hot topic in local football news in the last few weeks with his future the main talking point following the sale of Bidvest Wits to Limpopo based side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

The 30-year-old captained Wits for the past couple of years and is also Bafana Bafana skipper and has been linked with a possible move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, according to our source, the defender is set for a future at the Buccaneers and everyone is excited to have him.

“As it stands, Tyson, (as Hlatshwayo is affectionately known) will be playing his football for Pirates next season. It looks like everything has been agreed on and all parties are happy with everything,” the source revealed.

“I know many teams wanted him, particularly Sundowns but the management moved in very swiftly to lure him into the club. I think his signing will be one of the best for the club because he is a Bafana Bafana captain and his leadership qualities will play a major role in helping the team challenge for trophies next season.”

The deal might not be yet done with Hlatshwayo, but the club is positive about the defender signing and some of the players at the club are also excited about the possibility of him joining them.

It’s been a while since the club has been trying to sign him (Hlatshwayo) and right now is the perfect chance to get him.

“Look, I know that anything can change in a minute or a couple of seconds in football, but we believe that he has been given a great offer. There is no way that he will not sign,” the source continued.

“The management had to make sure that the offer is pleasing to the eye because we know that Sundowns were also chasing and might even give a better offer.”

Hlatshwayo, who began his career in Cape Town with Ajax Cape Town, is one of the top-rated defenders in the PSL with his tough marking and a knack for goals setting apart from his peers.

