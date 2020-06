The suspension of the football league in South Africa has given Katsande enough time to try his hand at music with an album set to be released soon.

Katsande says he makes music part-time when he is not playing football and confirmed he has been working on an album.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi,new album almost done #TOKOZANGA YO MAMA pic.twitter.com/3V5aELHAyB — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 22, 2020

