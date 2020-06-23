Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far

Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so farlocal soccer 1 hour ago
The season might still be suspended, but over the 2019/20 season we have seen some sterling performances from defenders. As we still wait to hear when football will resume in the country, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe looks back to see the five that have stood above the rest.
COSAFA TV
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN
World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage
Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol
Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved
Breaking News Court orders ‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley to hand over R232m in assets