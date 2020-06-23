 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far

local soccer 1 hour ago

The season might still be suspended, but over the 2019/20 season we have seen some sterling performances from defenders. As we still wait to hear when football will resume in the country, Tshepo Ntsoelengoe looks back to see the five that have stood above the rest. 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
23 Jun 2020
09:09:33 AM
PREMIUM!
Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far

Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal scoring a penalty during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FSoccer City, Polokwane, on 09 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Daniel Cardoso – Kaizer Chiefs Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images The 31-year old has been one of the most consistent players at Amakhosi. The centre back has played a huge role in the club’s quest to clinch the Absa Premiership this season and he is also the club’s go-to player when it comes to taking penalties. Mosa Lebusa – Mamelodi Sundowns Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix After joining the Pretoria side in 2018, it is only this season that Lebusa has received much game and he has shown his top quality defending. The former Ajax...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Chiefs star set to release music project 23.6.2020
Bloemfontein Celtic player tests positive for Covid-19 22.6.2020
What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday? 22.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved

Breaking News Court orders ‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley to hand over R232m in assets


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.