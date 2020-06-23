Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far

Daniel Cardoso – Kaizer Chiefs Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images The 31-year old has been one of the most consistent players at Amakhosi. The centre back has played a huge role in the club’s quest to clinch the Absa Premiership this season and he is also the club’s go-to player when it comes to taking penalties. Mosa Lebusa – Mamelodi Sundowns Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix After joining the Pretoria side in 2018, it is only this season that Lebusa has received much game and he has shown his top quality defending. The former Ajax...

Daniel Cardoso – Kaizer Chiefs

The 31-year old has been one of the most consistent players at Amakhosi. The centre back has played a huge role in the club’s quest to clinch the Absa Premiership this season and he is also the club’s go-to player when it comes to taking penalties.

Mosa Lebusa – Mamelodi Sundowns

After joining the Pretoria side in 2018, it is only this season that Lebusa has received much game and he has shown his top quality defending. The former Ajax Cape Town defender has fitted in well in a star-studded Downs team, as they chased Chiefs at the top of the table and lifted the Telkom Knockout title.

Motjeka Madisha- Mamelodi Sundowns

At only 25, Madisha has proved to be a top player in Pitso Mosimane’s side. Having started off playing at right back, Madisha was soon constantly being played at centre back and that showed his maturity as a young player, never cracking under pressure. He is able to read the game very well and is able to make some fine tackles at the back. He is also capable of scoring goals.

Rushine de Reuck- Maritzburg United

The Cape Town-born defender has established himself as a quality player with a bright future. His performances for the Team of Choice has seen him attract a lot of interest from other teams in the league. He is solid at the back and his height has helped him to go toe to toe with the top strikers in the PSL. He has received a lot of praise from his coach Eric Tinkler and he surely has a future in the Bafana Bafana set-up.

Thulani Hlatshwayo- Bidvest Wits

The Clever Boys skipper remains on top of his game at the club despite the team not having done so well in the league. Hlatswayo is always a key player for Wits, not only in defending – he also has a knack of scoring some important goals for the club. He is a great threat when it comes to set-pieces, as he is very good when it comes to heading the ball.

