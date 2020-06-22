Bloemfontein Celtic player tests positive for Covid-19

Premier Soccer League clubs have started testing all their players in preparation for a return to training, with the league determined to finish off the 2019/20 season.

“Bloemfontein Celtic can confirm that after we conducted tests on Friday June 19, 2020, 1 player (Given Mashikinya) has tested positive,” said Celtic in a club statement.

“The player was and is asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation for the next 14 days. In accordance with the relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the club. We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

