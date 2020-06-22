What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday?

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have written to Fifa to ask if they are allowed to sign players while they await the outcome of their appeal against a sanctioning that bans them from transfers for two years.

The futures of Siphesihle Ndlovu, Xola Mlambo, Justin Shonga, and Austin Muwowo are said to be hanging in the balance at Orlando Pirates with the club said to be uncertain on whether to keep or discard them.

A Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper’s future at the club owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe looks to be in limbo.