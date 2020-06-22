PSL News 22.6.2020 04:26 pm

What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday?

Phakaaathi Reporter
What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday?

Denis Onyango. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Among some of the breaking Mgosi stories you can find in Phakaaathi in the Citizen newspaper on Tuesday is this juicy news. 

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have written to Fifa to ask if they are allowed to sign players while they await the outcome of their appeal against a sanctioning that bans them from transfers for two years.

The futures of Siphesihle Ndlovu, Xola Mlambo, Justin Shonga, and Austin Muwowo are said to be hanging in the balance at Orlando Pirates with the club said to be uncertain on whether to keep or discard them.

A Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper’s future at the club owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe looks to be in limbo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ntshangase turns herd-boy during lockdown  22.6.2020
Kaizer Chiefs youngster preaches the importance of education 22.6.2020
WATCH: Ex-Chiefs star’s touching father’s day message to Bra J 21.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tough times ahead, no quick economic fixes – Ramaphosa

Covid-19 With no flights, Argentine sails across Atlantic to see parents

Rugby How Mandela inspired Pienaar and Springboks to conquer the world

Environment Forming an unnatural bond on my journey with botflies

Crime Conman posing as popular traditional healer steals over R500k


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 