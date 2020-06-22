PSL Log 22.6.2020 12:13 pm

Kaizer Chiefs youngster preaches the importance of education

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Having grown up with limited resources in the rural town of Bizana in the Eastern Cape, Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya knows all about having little to no prospect of a prosperous life. 

That is why the 23-year-old is making the most of the chance playing for the country’s most fancied club comes with, and is not forgetting to plan for the future by getting an education.

Ntiya-Ntiya told the club’s website that he has registered for a business management course, which he hopes to fall back on when the time to hang his boots comes.

“I think there is only one way for the youth to advance in life… the only opportunity that is real is to study and be qualified. The youth must study as much as possible. With education, the youth will be able to avoid the many ills that we witness happening every day in society,” he said.

Ntiya-Ntiya said everything changed for him when he joined Amakhosi as he could be able to provide for his family and make his ‘gogo’ retire and enjoy her golden years relaxing.

