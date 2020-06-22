Kaizer Chiefs youngster preaches the importance of education

That is why the 23-year-old is making the most of the chance playing for the country’s most fancied club comes with, and is not forgetting to plan for the future by getting an education.

Ntiya-Ntiya told the club’s website that he has registered for a business management course, which he hopes to fall back on when the time to hang his boots comes.

“I think there is only one way for the youth to advance in life… the only opportunity that is real is to study and be qualified. The youth must study as much as possible. With education, the youth will be able to avoid the many ills that we witness happening every day in society,” he said.

Ntiya-Ntiya said everything changed for him when he joined Amakhosi as he could be able to provide for his family and make his ‘gogo’ retire and enjoy her golden years relaxing.

For more on this story, get yourself a copy of Phakaaathi inside the Citizen newspaper, in stores on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.