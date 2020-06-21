PSL News 21.6.2020 12:31 pm

Chiefs players undergo Coronavirus screening and testing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama at Kaizer Chiefs Village (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs players and staff will return to their camp in Naturena after the South African Football Association (Safa) gave PSL clubs the green light to start training.

Amakhosi conducted screening and testing on Saturday morning as the club takes the first steps in preparing for the league to resume.

The government allowed contact sports to resume training under level 3 of the lockdown.

The Soweto giants say the club will start training only after the players receive their test results.

“As per the mandate set out by #fifa and the #PSL our players have arrived for there #covid19 tests,” read the club’s post on social media.

“Once we have the all-clear we can get back to training.”

