Chiefs players undergo Coronavirus screening and testing

Amakhosi conducted screening and testing on Saturday morning as the club takes the first steps in preparing for the league to resume.

The government allowed contact sports to resume training under level 3 of the lockdown.

The Soweto giants say the club will start training only after the players receive their test results.

“As per the mandate set out by #fifa and the #PSL our players have arrived for there #covid19 tests,” read the club’s post on social media.

“Once we have the all-clear we can get back to training.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.