Phakaaathi Reporter
Maritzburg give Brockie the boot

Jeremy Brockie has joined Maritzburg United (Pic Maritzburg)

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed the club has released striker Jeremy Brockie.

This comes after the striker moved to the coastal club from Mamelodi Sundowns on loan in January with the hope of getting more game time. However, the lockdown and suspension of the league due to the coronavirus outbreak saw him playing only a handful of games for the Team of Choice.

Kadodia explained why United decided to release the striker before his loan deal expired.

“We’ve got only five games left, we are not going to assure him game time. That’s the reason why (we let him go early) because he is a loan player. We had to make a decision if we were going to give him game time,” Kadodia explained.

His deal with his parent club, Mamelodi Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the month. The club has already indicated that they won’t renew his stay.

“He stayed here the whole lockdown. He stayed here without his family who had already gone. He is looking forward to meet his family,” he added. “He has already left. I’m not too sure where he has gone to. Whether he is got a flight or not (I’m not too sure). No, he won’t be (the part of the team that will finish the season).”

