PSL News 20.6.2020 10:38 am

Grobler and Rusike made it hard for Qalinge at SuperSport – Tembo

Michaelson Gumede 
Grobler and Rusike made it hard for Qalinge at SuperSport – Tembo

Thabo Qalinge of Supersport United. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo had expected a lot from veteran attacker Thabo Qalinge when he joined the side at the start of the season.

However, the consistency of Bradley Grobler, Evans Rusike and other players in Tembo’s frontline made it difficult for Qalinge to break into his team.
Qalinge played just three games since joining as a free agent after he was dumped by Orlando Pirates, Tembo says the competition was too tight for Qalinge, who is understood to be on his way out.
“He came in where he had to play second fiddle to players like Aubrey Modiba and there is Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike and they were all doing well. He never really got many opportunities to play due to the other players who were doing well in that position,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.
“He is still a very good player and I know that players do get better because of competition and I think he has been giving good competition to the players who have been playing because he has been pushing and wanting to play,” he added

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tembo has high hopes for Mnyamane’s future  19.6.2020
SuperSport open to selling Modiba 11.6.2020
The lockdown series: The five best midfielders in the PSL 2019/20 10.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 