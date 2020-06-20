However, the consistency of Bradley Grobler, Evans Rusike and other players in Tembo’s frontline made it difficult for Qalinge to break into his team.

Qalinge played just three games since joining as a free agent after he was dumped by Orlando Pirates, Tembo says the competition was too tight for Qalinge, who is understood to be on his way out.

“He came in where he had to play second fiddle to players like Aubrey Modiba and there is Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike and they were all doing well. He never really got many opportunities to play due to the other players who were doing well in that position,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“He is still a very good player and I know that players do get better because of competition and I think he has been giving good competition to the players who have been playing because he has been pushing and wanting to play,” he added

