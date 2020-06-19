Shaun quits Kings, now said to be with Wits

Mkhize was this season a part of Real Kings but has since left the club, a source has claimed. “He wanted to take over at Kings because she thought they had the potential for promotion to the top flight but that looks impossible now.

“Her aim is to be in the Absa Premiership and has joined forces with Mulaudzi. I am told they know each other for a long time as they have been business associates for a while now,” the source claimed.

Mkhize will, however, be a silent partner, for now, another source revealed.

“She wasn’t a part of the negotiations and will lie low for a while but she is a part of the deal, whether she contributed financially or not, I am not sure but it looks likely because at some stage Mulaudzi was struggling,” he said.

