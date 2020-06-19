PSL News 19.6.2020 05:00 pm

Shaun quits Kings, now said to be with Wits

Phakaaathi Reporter
TSHAKHUMA Tsha Madzivhandila FC logo. FC logo.

Phakaaathi has been informed that former Royal Eagles co-owner Shaun Mkhize could be a part of Bidvest Wits, who have been sold to Limpopo businessman Masala Mulaudzi. 

Mkhize was this season a part of Real Kings but has since left the club, a source has claimed. “He wanted to take over at Kings because she thought they had the potential for promotion to the top flight but that looks impossible now.

“Her aim is to be in the Absa Premiership and has joined forces with Mulaudzi. I am told they know each other for a long time as they have been business associates for a while now,” the source claimed.

Mkhize will, however, be a silent partner, for now, another source revealed.

“She wasn’t a part of the negotiations and will lie low for a while but she is a part of the deal, whether she contributed financially or not, I am not sure but it looks likely because at some stage Mulaudzi was struggling,” he said.

