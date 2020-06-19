PSL News 19.6.2020 03:37 pm

Stuart Baxter finds new coaching role in India

Jonty Mark
Stuart Baxter (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has been appointed head coach of Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

Baxter has been away from coaching for almost a year after resigning as head coach of Bafana Bafana following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Baxter resigned despite leading Bafana to the quarterfinals, saying: ” “I can not continue to work with the required professionalism and passion I have worked with and to deal with the many issues that will be involved with this programme.”

The man who led Kaizer Chiefs to two Absa Premiership titles has signed a two-year deal with Odisha, who parted ways with Spaniard Josep Gombau in March.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I’d like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times,” said Baxter, according to Odisha’s official Twitter feed.

The Indian Super League runs from October to March, though the 2020/21 season could yet be delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

