African Soccer 19.6.2020 02:02 pm

FAM warns clubs over premature return to training

Cosafa
Hadji Wali of Malawi challenged by Frabcisco Mwepu of Zambia during the 2019 COSAFA U20 match between Zambia and Malawi at the Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka on the 09 December 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been forced to release a statement reminding clubs in the country that group training remains prohibited under lockdown restrictions

General Secretary Alfred Gunda says it had been noted that some teams were planning a return to training in the hope that matches in the country’s domestic league resume soon, but this is as yet not allowed.

“FAM would like to remind Member Associations and their respective clubs that no trainings and football matches are allowed until FAM gets permission and guidance from Malawi Government to do so,” Gunda said in a statement.

“Football clubs are therefore requested not to contravene the Government rules on COVID-19 preventive Measures. Failure to do so will attract sanctions that will include suspension from the FAM COVID-19 Relief Programme and others that FAM may deem fit as stipulated in the FAM Disciplinary Code.”

In the meantime, FAM is working with the Malawi government towards resuming football in the safest manner possible.

A Working Group comprising of FAM, Ministry of Sports and Health Authorities is expected to meet on Friday to provide guidance on measures and procedures for a safe return to football. This will include guidance on when and how to resume training.

In the meantime, all football stakeholders are urged to continue following COVID-19 preventing measures by among others observing social distancing and maintaining strict hygienic practises.

