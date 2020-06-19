Tembo has high hopes for Mnyamane’s future 

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor said it was better if he tried his luck elsewhere than having such quality sitting on the bench.

Tembo told Phakaaathi: “We need to start thinking forward and see where we want to go because those are top players, you would rather have them playing rather than have them sitting on the bench. It gets frustrating because they want to be on the pitch and they are getting older. The only way we can try and give them that opportunity is to maybe allow them to go somewhere and play.”

Mnyamane has seen very little of the pitch under Tembo’s tenure as he has been nursing niggling injuries. He is linked with a move to Stellenbosch FC where he could reunite with Steve Barker, who mentored him at the University of Pretoria. However, Tembo still has all the confidence in the 27-year-old.

“No one can doubt Mnyamane’s quality. He is an intelligent player who has got goals in him. I think for the past three seasons he has not played much because of injuries and sometimes in football it might be because of the environment. But we also tried to get him to full fitness but he has been very unlucky with the injuries and I think he is one player who has got age on his side. If he can grow past injuries, I think he can still play,” said Tembo.

