PSL News 19.6.2020 01:17 pm

Nodada ends speculation on his future as he extends City stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Thabo Nodada has put to rest predictions about his future after penning a two-year extension to his contract with the Mother City-based side.

A source said Nodada did consider the interest shown by Gauteng’s big guns, which are believed to be Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, but was advised to stay at City.

“His biggest wish has always been to play in Europe and for that to happen they made him believe that he must stay at City because they will not dilly-dally when an offer comes.

“We have all seen how difficult it can be for a player to make a move out of the big Gauteng teams when he is still considered essential and that’s why it was better for Thabo to be at City while his managers worked on an overseas deal for him,” said a source.

