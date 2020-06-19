Ex-Chiefs striker looking for full-time job

Bhongolwethu Jayiya was given the boot by Amakhosi in May last year after failing to make an impact at Naturena since joining the team from Cape Town City.

The 30-year-old says he is not struggling financially but hasn’t received an income in a year. Jayiya says he still keeps fit and hasn’t changed his lifestyle.

“It’s been 12 months since I’ve been without an income,” Jayiya was quoted by SunSport.

“I have been taking it each month as it comes but I cannot afford to stay for another year without a salary. Kuzomele ngithole umsebenzi (I have to find a job).

“I made provisions while I still was playing and that is helping a lot. I do not mind playing in the First Division or PSL, as long the package is good. If that does not happen, I’m not a fussy person. I will look for a 9 to 5 job.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.